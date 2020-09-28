Join or Sign In

User guide & tips for Galaxy Watch for Android

By Priyo Islam Free

Developer's Description

By Priyo Islam

Essential tips & user guide for Samsung Galaxy Watch. Everything you need to know about the smartwatch included in this app.

You can use various apps in Galaxy Watch, you will able to learn how to install new app and use them from this app. This app includes all essential tips and tricks you can use in your watch. Inside the app:

# Quick Start Guide - install, charge and connect quickly.

# Wear the Watch and how to change the strap.

# Galaxy Wearable app and how to use them.

# Navigation & Widgets.

# Display & Watch face, how to change watch face, how to change watch background, brightness etc.

# How to handle Notifications and set priorities.

# Messages, create, send and receive.

# Phone and Contacts, how to call, and create a contact.

# Email

# Samsung Health

# Galaxy Apps

# Time & Reminder

# Music & Gallery

# Bixby & Measurement

# Watch Settings

# Essential Tips & tricks and many more.

