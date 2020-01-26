Think used first! Buy, sell and trade used items with an app thats easy and fun to use. Used.ca (Locally loved as usedvictoria, usedregina, usednanaimo, etc) is the best way to save money, sell quickly and search locally. Browse dozens of categories, including Cars, Clothing, Collectibles, Electronics, Household, Pets, Real Estate, Jobs and more! Our new app brings all the features from our desktop site and more all from the convenience of your phone.
Used.ca app Features:
Post Classifieds
Post classifieds easily using your device's camera and photo library
Share ads with your friends and family and social networks
Sign in to manage all your classified - edit, delete, view and boost your ad
Buy and Sell Locally
Sort your results by location, relevance, most recent or price
Recent searches lets you quickly re-search your most previous search
Use GPS and maps to see local ads near you
Browse dozens of categories, including Cars, Clothing, Collectibles, Electronics, Household, Pets, Real Estate, Jobs and more!
Account Features
Reply to sellers through email or phone directly in the app or use our new in-app secure chat feature
Get push notification alerts for your ads and when your favourite users post new ads
Set your accounts home location to always see the latest posts in your area
Browse categories from
Free
Childrens items
Real estate
Art & antiques
Automobiles & other vehicles
Clothing & accessories
Computers
Electronics
General merchandise
Household
Sporting goods
Jobs
Pets and accessories
And MORE!
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.