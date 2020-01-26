X

Used.ca for Android

By Black Press - Used.ca Free

Developer's Description

By Black Press - Used.ca

Think used first! Buy, sell and trade used items with an app thats easy and fun to use. Used.ca (Locally loved as usedvictoria, usedregina, usednanaimo, etc) is the best way to save money, sell quickly and search locally. Browse dozens of categories, including Cars, Clothing, Collectibles, Electronics, Household, Pets, Real Estate, Jobs and more! Our new app brings all the features from our desktop site and more all from the convenience of your phone.

Used.ca app Features:

Post Classifieds

Post classifieds easily using your device's camera and photo library

Share ads with your friends and family and social networks

Sign in to manage all your classified - edit, delete, view and boost your ad

Buy and Sell Locally

Sort your results by location, relevance, most recent or price

Recent searches lets you quickly re-search your most previous search

Use GPS and maps to see local ads near you

Browse dozens of categories, including Cars, Clothing, Collectibles, Electronics, Household, Pets, Real Estate, Jobs and more!

Account Features

Reply to sellers through email or phone directly in the app or use our new in-app secure chat feature

Get push notification alerts for your ads and when your favourite users post new ads

Set your accounts home location to always see the latest posts in your area

Browse categories from

Free

Childrens items

Real estate

Art & antiques

Automobiles & other vehicles

Clothing & accessories

Computers

Electronics

General merchandise

Household

Sporting goods

Jobs

Pets and accessories

And MORE!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.53

General

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 2.0.53

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PayPal

Free
Send or request money and make your transactions easier.
Android
PayPal

Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Free
Find the most beautiful things in your neighborhood and sell your things quickly to other people around you.
Android
Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Amazon Prime Now

Free
You have better things to do than go to the store.
Android
Amazon Prime Now

Google Express - Shopping done fast

Free
Shop Walmart, Target, Costco, and more - in one convenient place.
Android
Google Express - Shopping done fast

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping