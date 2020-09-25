Usage is a tool to monitor your device's activity, data usage, connection speed, and more.

Main features:

- Data usage tracking

- Memory allocation

- Storage usage

- Real-time network connection monitoring

- Download and upload speed

- Battery status

- Detailed specification about the device's hardware

- The widget!

Extra features:

- List of current network interfaces with details and IP addresses

- Different appearance colors and app icons

- Custom ordering

- Compare your device's specification with any other iPhone or iPad model ever made

- Configure the widget from the app.

No ads!

Simple, intuitive, and modern design.

Built with SwiftUI!

Thousands of users just love the app. I hope you will love it too!