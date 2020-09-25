Sign in to add and modify your software
Usage is a tool to monitor your device's activity, data usage, connection speed, and more.
Main features:
- Data usage tracking
- Memory allocation
- Storage usage
- Real-time network connection monitoring
- Download and upload speed
- Battery status
- Detailed specification about the device's hardware
- The widget!
Extra features:
- List of current network interfaces with details and IP addresses
- Different appearance colors and app icons
- Custom ordering
- Compare your device's specification with any other iPhone or iPad model ever made
- Configure the widget from the app.
No ads!
Simple, intuitive, and modern design.
Built with SwiftUI!
Thousands of users just love the app. I hope you will love it too!