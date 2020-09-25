Join or Sign In

Usage: Activity & Data Monitor for iOS

By Oleh Stasula Free

Developer's Description

By Oleh Stasula

Usage is a tool to monitor your device's activity, data usage, connection speed, and more.

Main features:

- Data usage tracking

- Memory allocation

- Storage usage

- Real-time network connection monitoring

- Download and upload speed

- Battery status

- Detailed specification about the device's hardware

- The widget!

Extra features:

- List of current network interfaces with details and IP addresses

- Different appearance colors and app icons

- Custom ordering

- Compare your device's specification with any other iPhone or iPad model ever made

- Configure the widget from the app.

No ads!

Simple, intuitive, and modern design.

Built with SwiftUI!

Thousands of users just love the app. I hope you will love it too!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.3.0

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 4.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
