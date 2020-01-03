X

UrbanGay : gay & lesbian chat for Android

By 123MULTIMEDIA Free

Developer's Description

By 123MULTIMEDIA

Download UrbanGay app for discreet gay and lesbian dating.

Thousands of people are already using it to find new dates.

What are you waiting for to join them?

NEW :

Call the other connected users anonymously. Your mobile number will never be disclosed .

Send all your messages as high priority.

Receive message delivery and read reports.

Chat without advertising

10 key features about UrbanGay app:

Free app

Optional registration

Facebook Connect

No personal information required => privacy respected

Unlimited chat & conversations

Advanced connected research

Users nearby

Favorite contact list

Blacklist

Detailed profile with photos albums (public or private) for VIPs

Connect to UrbanGay app in less than one minute !

Thanks to UrbanGay chat service, gay and lesbian dating has never been so easy and discreet. Do not hesitate to come and flirt with the already addict connected users!

For further information or assistance, please contact our customer care service directly at urbangay@hotline.center. All requests are processed as soon as possible.

UrbanGay is an app only for adults 18 years and older.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 3.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
