Download UrbanGay app for discreet gay and lesbian dating.
Thousands of people are already using it to find new dates.
What are you waiting for to join them?
NEW :
Call the other connected users anonymously. Your mobile number will never be disclosed .
Send all your messages as high priority.
Receive message delivery and read reports.
Chat without advertising
10 key features about UrbanGay app:
Free app
Optional registration
Facebook Connect
No personal information required => privacy respected
Unlimited chat & conversations
Advanced connected research
Users nearby
Favorite contact list
Blacklist
Detailed profile with photos albums (public or private) for VIPs
Connect to UrbanGay app in less than one minute !
Thanks to UrbanGay chat service, gay and lesbian dating has never been so easy and discreet. Do not hesitate to come and flirt with the already addict connected users!
For further information or assistance, please contact our customer care service directly at urbangay@hotline.center. All requests are processed as soon as possible.
UrbanGay is an app only for adults 18 years and older.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.