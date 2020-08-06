Join or Sign In

Urban Live (Home service & repair) for Android

By URBANLIVE TECHNOLOGIES Free

Developer's Description

Get Experts Professional from Urban Live!Download our app now & stay connected with Us. URBAN LIVE is one most trusted Best Cleaning & Home Appliance Repair Service App in Kolkata.

We Provide you with a variety of home services that simplify your daily life.Trusted& appreciated by over Hundreds Happy Customers,Download our app at free of Cost for all your Home.

Having the most experienced and knowledgeable team of service engineerswho provide on the spot solutions for any problem no matter how complicated it is , so if you need someone for repairing Ac,MicrowaveOven,WashingMachine,Geyser,Refrigerator&Water Purifier just call us.

We are here to provide you quality service at affordableprice.Through our app,you can also book Plumber,Carpenter,Elctrician in just a minute.

Apart from that we also have a advanced repairing center in Kolkata to deal with all types of brands and appliances. Be it your Refrigerator,AC,Washing Machine, geyser or any other home appliance.

Are you Searching for best Home Cleaning Service Provider in Kolkata?Dont worry Urbanlive here to Provide you total cleaning service at Lowest cost such asBathroom Cleaning,KitchenCleaning,SofaCleaning,ChimneyCleaning,Carpet Cleaning etc.

Choose from Over many Services & Book any services on the app based at Minimum prices.Get Doorstep service from trusted & Verified Professionals.

The Complete List of Home appliance Repair Service Includes Ac Repair,Washing Machine Repair,RefrigeratorRepair,MicrowaveRepair,GeyserRepair,FridgeRepair,RO& Water Purifier Repair Etc.

We help to find most reliable service person at pre-approved price.

If you are in Kolkata & Looking for best Cleaning & Home Appliance Repair Service Company Download Our App Now & Booking any Home services.We provide:-

1.Home Appliance Repair Service at Home Through App

a)Ac Repair in Kolkata :Is your Ac Not working?Book a highly Skilled & experienced technicians through Urban Live app.We are one of the best Ac Repair center in Kolkata.Book an Ac Mechanic at Lowest Cost .

b)Best Fridge Repair in Kolkata:Now it is easy to Book a Expert Fridge Mechanic Through android based app.

c)Washing Machine Repair in Kolkata:Trained Washing Machine Technician at your doorstep with upto Rs.12k Insurance against damages.Book an expert with Our Home Reapir service app.

d)Microwave oven Repair In Kolkata:Repairing Microwave Oven is not difficult today.Urban Live here to serve you better Services at Lowest Price

e)Geyser Repair in Kolkata:We are deeply engaged to provide quality service to our clients.Book experts through our App.

2.Pest Control Service at Home through App

Weare very Much Experienced to treat & prevent All type of pest problems ,be it any pest .

3.BestCleaning Service Provider At Your Doorstep:

Providing Online Home Deep Cleaning service In Kolkata through Our App.Cleaning is a Must-to-do thing as it is necessary to offer a clean and tidy place to the family to live.As the Home Cleaning is the Must,here are the services offered by us:

a)House Cleaning Service:Do you want to clean yourhome, house, or apartment?You do not need to clean your House Yourself.

b)Bathroom Cleaning service :So, if you're wondering how to clean your bathroom or toilet.Book an Expert from Urban Live to get a shining bathroom.

c)Sofa Cleaning Service in kolkata : Hire a professional sofa Cleaners from our App to keep your Sofa Clean.We offer this servicewithin perfect time by Best Sofa Cleaners.

d)Carpet Cleaning Service: If you are searching for best Carpet Cleaners in kolkata then you are in right Place.Book Our Experiencedcarpet cleanersto serve you better services.

e) kitchen Deep Cleaning Service : Get a affordable Kitchen Cleaning service in kolkata.Book verified professional kitchen cleaners in kolkata at Your Doorstep.Our kitchen cleaning services will cover every inch of your space.

f)Chimney Cleaning Service : Highly Trained &Verified Kitchen Chimney Cleaners at your Doorstep within 60 Min.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.19

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.0.19

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
