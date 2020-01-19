X

Uptime & Performance Monitoring Made Easy

Uptime checks your website at one minute intervals from 30 different locations across 5 continents. From our app you can access your active checks, pause or resume a check, and access alert details.

Just a few of our features include:

Detailed Reports - Uptime and Response time reports. Get daily, weekly, or monthly email reports.

Global Network - Website monitoring for your website from over 30 locations around the world.

Unlimited Tests - Unlimited capability to monitor HTTP(s), Ping, SSH, TCP, UDP, DNS, SMTP, POP, IMAP.

*Note: To use the Uptime.com Android app you need an Uptime.com account (free or paid).

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
