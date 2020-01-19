Uptime & Performance Monitoring Made Easy

Uptime checks your website at one minute intervals from 30 different locations across 5 continents. From our app you can access your active checks, pause or resume a check, and access alert details.

Just a few of our features include:

Detailed Reports - Uptime and Response time reports. Get daily, weekly, or monthly email reports.

Global Network - Website monitoring for your website from over 30 locations around the world.

Unlimited Tests - Unlimited capability to monitor HTTP(s), Ping, SSH, TCP, UDP, DNS, SMTP, POP, IMAP.

*Note: To use the Uptime.com Android app you need an Uptime.com account (free or paid).