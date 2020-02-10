Uppum Mulakum is an Indian Malayalam-language sitcom television serial broadcast on Flowers.

The show premiered on 14 December 2015. The sitcom depicts daily life of Balachandran Thampi, his wife Neelima, and their five children. The main cast includes Biju Sopanam, Nisha Sarang, Manohari, Rishi S. Kumar, Juhi Rustagi, Al Sabith, Shivani Menon and Baby Ameya.

