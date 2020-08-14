Uphill transportation driving games were never this much exciting. Are you ready to become the best uphill truck driver? Extreme hill drive cargo truck is all about transporting cargo, logs, and other stuff on the hills, mountains and steep paths. The security of the luggage is in your hands so be careful when you drive heavy tractor trailer on extreme roads. Drive high uphill into the mountains and deliver the oil to the local businesses tycoon. In this transport manager simulator load cars into a cargo truck. Experience the life of a real big transporter tycoon driver who drives his cargo to many different places. Drop the heavy cargo off at the destination and go to the next transport truck driving missions.

Driving in big uphill vehicles has never been boring. Start at the bottom and work your way up, we need some really good uphill drivers for this simulator. If you like offroad driving games then search no longer and download this game now. Are you ready to start trucking in this oil truck simulator, uphill offroad games are very fun to play, drive as fast as possible uphill and get to work.

As you start oil tanker job, you have to move to a refinery where the refining process has been completed and refined products are ready to transport after exploration and drilling. Load all the gasoline in transport truck container and start your journey to city oil stations. Throughout complete transporter sim, enjoy real road traffic animations, racing challenges, off-road environment. All exist in truck driving simulator-Off Road Oil Cargo Tanker 3D. Rev up the engines of your very own milk truck in the latest transporter simulation game. You need to deliver milk from dairy farm to factory. And after processing milk, you have to transport it to stores and shops and for sale. Cattle farming milk transport is one of best delivery games in the market. If you like village games then it is best chance to collect milk from a farm in the village and transport it to the city. Well to start with truck parking: Car Transporter puts you behind the steering wheel of different vehicles in the same mission. You have to load and unload your car transporter truck. Travel across the city which is full of traffic, normal parking games are easy but this 3D parking game require some skills. You have to have a close watch not damaging the truck or the cars will loading or unloading.

Uphill Cargo Truck Driving Features

Become the best uphill transporter tycoon of oil, log & cars

Ignite oil cargo tanker and accelerate faster to achieve your task

Drive milk truck to off road and transport milk in the city

Drive cargo truck to transport cars in the city

Find parking area and park your truck appropriately

