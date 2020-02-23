Pilot your rocket , avoid obstacles and explore the universe to the beyond space frontier! Expand your hangar by range of spaceships , discover new planets , improve their levels and destroy alien ships .

Pay attention!

An infinity universe full of obstacles and alien ships awaits for you. Only the best one can do all the challenges and get to the top of the leaderboard!

Collect gold stars during the game, which will make your game easier !

Find new planets during the game and create a collection from your travels! As a bonus, you can develop the level of each planet found and gain valuable experience. There are up to 9 unique planets (On the theme of planets of the our solar system) in the collection!

How to defend an alien ship attack?

When fighting with Aliens, the game turns into a space shooter theme. Instead of your spaceship's engines, you will control a pulsed weapon that can crushing blow alien ships. Be careful though! If you miss, alien kidnap you!

In Up To Space! Rocket & Planets & Space & Aliens you can looking forward to:

Infinite Universe

Many obstacles

Simple one finger control

Extensive range of spaceships in the hangar

Discover new planets and colonize them

Developing their levels

PowerUp Booster Research

Materializer - Provides a supply of rare ores (Aurus and Antimon) and a component to build unique ships

Your abilities are tested by challenge system

Global results charts and leaderboards

Level system

Experience: - For each game based on score points (as stage)

- As a reward for the activity of the planets

Rank based on level

Alien ships (2 types!)

The game is accompanied by a soothing music

Sophisticated sound system

Special way of space shooter theme

No annoying ads!

What waiting for you in the laboratory?

XP Multiplier - multiplies your XP gain by level of improvement

Coin Multiplier - multiplies your gold star gain by level of improvement

homing missile - homing missiles will destroy all alien ships around with one click!

Warp start - moves your spaceship to a random start position!

Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Artificial Intelligence Systems can fix your spaceship in the game!

What is a Materializer?

It is an anomaly in space-time continuum. At each energy pulse it materializes the following rewards:

5x gold star

10x gold star

15x gold star

1x Antimon

1x Aurus

1x Artificial Intelligence (AI)

1x Homing missile

1x Warp Start

Some part of the spaceship

JACKPOT - 1000x gold star; 15x Antimon; 20x Aurus;

You can compare your results globally with other players. You can also share them with your friends using the SHARE button in the menu.

Rise Up into the cockpit pilot! Play Up To Space! Rocket & Planets & Space & Aliens Today and free!

Starships: https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/rocket-icons-set_2874322.htm