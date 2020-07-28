Sign in to add and modify your software
UP.GOLF SHARE YOUR GOLF SIDE OF LIFE
up.golf is the new app where you can share your golf activity with your friends, find new players to challenge and discover courses. With up.golf you can manage or join groups to keep track of your matches and stay connected with your fellow players. All in a friendly and enjoyable place.
COURSES
Tick another off the list
Teeing it up at a great course for the first time is one on the main attractions of golf. Sharing that experience with your friends along with the banter makes moments and memories that will last forever. Go and explore. Find the best courses to play from fellow golfers and discover hidden gems.
CHALLENGES
Challenge accepted
Looking for new golfing challenge? Take on new golf buddies, challenge friends and family. Keep tabs on the score, but always have fun, take some pictures and share a couple of beers at the clubhouse.
SOCIAL
Thanks for the game
Share your goals, share your improvement, the banter and that killer hole. Share that perfect sunset on the course with your buddies!
PLAYERS
Find new golf buddies
Wherever you go you can easily find new players and challenge them for a golf match. Follow your golf buddies to discover where theyre playing and what theyre up to.