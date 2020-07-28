Join or Sign In

Up.Golf for iOS

By Golf Checkin Lda

By Golf Checkin Lda

UP.GOLF SHARE YOUR GOLF SIDE OF LIFE

up.golf is the new app where you can share your golf activity with your friends, find new players to challenge and discover courses. With up.golf you can manage or join groups to keep track of your matches and stay connected with your fellow players. All in a friendly and enjoyable place.

COURSES

Tick another off the list

Teeing it up at a great course for the first time is one on the main attractions of golf. Sharing that experience with your friends along with the banter makes moments and memories that will last forever. Go and explore. Find the best courses to play from fellow golfers and discover hidden gems.

CHALLENGES

Challenge accepted

Looking for new golfing challenge? Take on new golf buddies, challenge friends and family. Keep tabs on the score, but always have fun, take some pictures and share a couple of beers at the clubhouse.

SOCIAL

Thanks for the game

Share your goals, share your improvement, the banter and that killer hole. Share that perfect sunset on the course with your buddies!

PLAYERS

Find new golf buddies

Wherever you go you can easily find new players and challenge them for a golf match. Follow your golf buddies to discover where theyre playing and what theyre up to.

version 2.3.6

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 2.3.6

iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
