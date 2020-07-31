Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This app provides guide to unlock any android devices and others. Unlock any device by remove password, Hard reset, unlock without account and much more features. Everyone needs to secure data or preventing unauthorized use of his data in this modern era. One method to protect your phone data is to lock your phone screen by pattern, pin or in other way like face recognition. This app provide guide to solution of problems of device locking or unlocking. Easy Unlocking Guides Process Explained.
Provides screenshots for guidelines, How to unlock lava phones. Screen overlay detected solution,Unlock Verizon mobiles guide ,Provide Guidelines to unlock phone by Google account or without Google account, Provide guidelines to unlock phones by using third party PC software to remove passwords,Factory data reset, Use Google to Unlock Your device, Use Restore factory settings to remove password, Using third party Software to Unlock without losing Data.
Use Fitbit to Unlock Your device
Unlocking android 4.4 KitKat or earlier versions, How to block Bluetooth
Android Forgot Password bypassing method detail
Unlock without Factory Resetting phone
Use Restore factory settings to remove password
Find, lock, or erase a lost Android device
Recover data
Screen overlay detected
Repair sd card
Repair usb
Phone secrets
Secret Codes
Note: This is not official app of any cell brand, it is just for guide purpose. First made backup of your important data and then then try any tip. Enjoy and share it with your friends.