X

United States Code Pro - All Titles & On-Device for Android

By Right From Left $9.99

Developer's Description

By Right From Left

Contains all Titles, 1 to 54. No network connection required!

Contents are current through Public Law 116-68 (11/08/2019). Contents are from the Office of the Law Revision Counsel.

United States Code is also known as the Code of Laws of the United States of America, US Code, or USC. It is the official compilation and codification of the federal statutes of the United States.

Features:

- Fast search through the US Code

- Search Title headings, or in a specific Title, sub-title headings or sections

- Favorite any section, title, sub-title, or any other level to quickly access them for later

- Indented formatting to quickly skim through each sections

- Contains ALL titles, completely free

- No network connection required

- Share any part of the USC with apps on your device, such as email, text, drive, and more!

- Navigate the USC quickly via the intuitive UI

- Adaptive dark theme on Android 10

- Support further development of this app

- Ad free

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.3.pro

General

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020
Version 1.3.3.pro

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping