Get your account information anytime, anywhere with the UBT Mobile App from United Bank & Trust.
UBT Mobile allows you to:
View account balances and transaction history
Transfer funds between your United Bank & Trust accounts
Pay Bills
Deposit Checks
View and activate your cash back offers
And more all from your phone.
Bank on the go with UBT Mobile. It's simple to use, secure and FREE*.
To learn how we protect your privacy, please visit http://www.ubtna.com/home/help
Member FDIC
*Your mobile carriers text messaging and web access charges may apply.