Get your account information anytime, anywhere with the UBT Mobile App from United Bank & Trust.

UBT Mobile allows you to:

View account balances and transaction history

Transfer funds between your United Bank & Trust accounts

Pay Bills

Deposit Checks

View and activate your cash back offers

And more all from your phone.

Bank on the go with UBT Mobile. It's simple to use, secure and FREE*.

To learn how we protect your privacy, please visit http://www.ubtna.com/home/help

Member FDIC

*Your mobile carriers text messaging and web access charges may apply.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.3.1.0

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 6.3.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
