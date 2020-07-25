Sign in to add and modify your software
Introducing United Bank & Trust's Biz App! Looking for a place to manage your finances anytime, anywhere? Here
it is!
Sign in with your secured login information used in online banking. Once you are in the application you can begin
using the following features:
Manage Your Accounts:
Check business account balances
View recent transactions, including check images
Transfer money between accounts
Deposit Checks:
Deposit checks by snapping a picture of each check
View deposit history in the app
Review and Approve:
Approve transactions scheduled through [Business Online], including fund transfers, ACH transfers and
wire transfers
Receive alerts when approvals are pending
Enjoy!
Carrier's data rates may apply.