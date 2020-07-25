Introducing United Bank & Trust's Biz App! Looking for a place to manage your finances anytime, anywhere? Here

it is!

Sign in with your secured login information used in online banking. Once you are in the application you can begin

using the following features:

Manage Your Accounts:

Check business account balances

View recent transactions, including check images

Transfer money between accounts

Deposit Checks:

Deposit checks by snapping a picture of each check

View deposit history in the app

Review and Approve:

Approve transactions scheduled through [Business Online], including fund transfers, ACH transfers and

wire transfers

Receive alerts when approvals are pending

Enjoy!

Carrier's data rates may apply.