Are you a wanderer who is planning to Travel to United Arab Emirates or an escapist who wants to pay a virtual tour on maps? Interested in its people, culture, art, history, cuisine, flora and fauna? Want to get complete Guide for the exquisite places of United Arab Emirates like Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Observation Deck at 300, Al Majaz Waterfront, Khor Fakkan Beach, Al Bidya Mosque, Dadna Beach, Showka Dam, Hatta Dam, Dreamland Aqua Park, Al Hafiya Picnic Park. Want to speak like a native in Arabic or plan your route on the map? If yes, then this United Arab Emirates Travel & Explore app is just for you!

All features and images in United Arab Emirates Country Guide are available offline. This United Arab Emirates Travel App is for the globetrotters who go by the quote, All journeys have secret destinations of which the traveler is unaware. With United Arab Emirates Tourist Guide, Unveil the Veiled places, Connect with plethora of people, understand culture, art and history, Speak with natives in their language, relish the authentic food and take delight in the festivities.

Apart from this, United Arab Emirates Travel & Explore guides you Why, When and How to visit various places in United Arab Emirates with precise location on the detailed Map. There are three ways to explore this app - Category view, City view and EduBank favorite places view. Pin your destinations and get the routes on the Map. Not only this, you can see exactly how the places look like with Street View integrated in this app. The app also has a feature to Rate and write Review/Experience regarding entity(s) through Login. Your Travel experience and rating will help the user community.

United Arab Emirates Travel Guide is divided into the following categories:-

*Art & History Aficionados

*Carnivals & Festivals

*Nature Nomads

*Spiritual Sanctuaries

*Wildlife Wanderings

*Celebrities Cells

*Business Boulevards

*Transportation Hubs

*Cuisine

*Routes

*Commemorative Events

*Entertainment

*Flora

*Fauna

*Sports

*Geo & Socio Outlook

*What's News

*Lingo Sense

*Facts

*Educational Excellence

Main Features of United Arab Emirates Tourist Guide are:-

* The app works offline. No internet connection needed to Explore!

* Routes not only take you to the destinations but show other fascinating places also.

* Separate section for main Attractions!

* Informs about Airways, Roadways, Railways and Waterways for a hassle free Travel.

* Rove through the Wildlife Wanderings!

* Not only taste but learn to cook mouth-watering delicacies.

* Get updated with live news!

* EduBank is here to save all your favorite entities!

* A phrasebook to learn the basic Arabic phrases.

* Know facts from the factfile pop-ups!

* Communicate in the Country from your own Language!

United Arab Emirates Travel & Explore is all that you need to Travel in United Arab Emirates. The virtual trip is so mesmerizing that you will go for the real one!

We make SMARTY apps, Simple Masterly Approach to Refine Thinking" for YOU.

Connect with us on :-

Facebook-

https://www.facebook.com/edutainmentventures/

Twitter-

https://twitter.com/Edutainment_V

Instagram-

https://www.instagram.com/edutainment_adventures/

Website-

http://www.edutainmentventures.com/