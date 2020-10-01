Smart tools:

Material calculator

Bubble level

Digital compass

Flashlight

Ruler

Protractor

Timer

Stopwatch

QR Code, Bar code scanner

Simple and easy to use currency and unit converter app to handle any conversion you need.

With 41 categories and more than 800 units and currencies you will get a very handy tool.

Unit Converter features:

41 predefined categories with hundreds of units.

Offline mode, internet connection is needed only to update currencies.

Searching for units.

Conversion builder to create your own custom conversions.

Keypad with embedded calculator that supports percentage calculations.

Currency exchange rates from European Central Bank and other banks. Requires internet connection to fetch new rates. Once fetched, exchange currency rates are available in offline mode.

Simple and clear design. Supports landscape mode on all devices, phones and tablets.

Unlimited favorite conversions for quick access.

Conversion history.

Sharing conversion results by email.

Copy / Paste functionality.

Display instantly the results while typing. No need to press that annoying "Calculate result" button :). On large screens the results are displayed for all units so you can monitor all of them at the same time.

Below is the list of supported conversion categories, all convert metric to imperial units and imperial to metric transformations. (convert metric to us units, convert metric to uk units)

Basic dimension: length (distance), area, volume.

For daily use: currency converter (European Central Bank, Yahoo Finance and others), clothes and shoe sizes for men, women and children, cooking weights, fuel consumption and time.

Mechanics: pressure, weight, force, torque.

Motion: speed, acceleration, angular speed, flow rate, frequency

Chemistry: density, dynamic and kinematic viscosity, mineralization.

Computing: data storage and data transfer.

Energy: power, temperature conversions (Celsius, Fahrenheit), consumed energy.

Electricity: electric charge, electric current, electric capacitance, electric potential, electric resistance.

Photometry: luminescence, illuminance.

Radioactivity: radiation, radioactivity.

Magnetism: magnetic field

Mathematics: numbers, roman numerals, fractions, astronomy distances.

Other: Typography.