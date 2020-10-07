Join or Sign In

Unifii Risk & Safety for Android

By Unifii Free

Developer's Description

By Unifii

The Unifii Digital Operational Risk Management Platform is a highly configurable risk and safety management system that is built on a modern, cloud-based framework that allows you to connect all your people with risk and processes while integrating with existing IT systems. The advanced Unifii data management architecture allows new processes to be designed, configured and delivered in hours or days so that your safety management system can exactly match your real business and operational requirements. Most safety management systems force you to conform to someone elses ideas about risk and safety. Only the Unifii Digital Operational Risk Management Platform allows your enterprise to build digital workflow, data management and business processes that align completely with your culture, people and systems.

Real world data, delivered at the right time and in the right way is the key to best practice safety and risk management. Unifii allows you to measure everything. Primary data, secondary data and meta data is collected, controlled, and distributed to support advanced data analytics and real-time risk management. Unifii lets you to measure and manage risk in real time. Dashboards, workflows and advanced messaging system provide your enterprise with real time incident reporting and management. Advanced and comprehensive auditing is possible for every user, every data point and every transaction, matched to positional and telemetry data to provide you with real time views of risk and safety as well as superior investigative management and control processes.

Unifii Digital Operational Risk Management Platform is compatible with all smartphones, tablets, ruggedised hardware, intrinsically safe devices, IoT-enabled machine data, wearables and IoT-enabled PPE.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.25.15

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.25.15

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

