Unicorn Hot Chocolate & Toast Party is a complete different cooking game for kids and adults. In this game youve to cook like a master chef and make some tasty Hot Unicorn Rainbow food.

How to Make Hot Chocolate:

- Add all the ingredients into pan like Milk, vanilla extract, colorful sprinkles and marshmallows.

- Start induction cooker and mix all ingredients.

- Select the coloring flavors to make Unicorn Rainbow cream

- Mix all colors to make beautiful topping

- Theres are tons of decorative items to decorate your unicorn food

- Unicorn Hot Chocolate is ready to eat. Enjoy the treat.

- Take a photo and share with your friends and family.

How to Make Toast:

- First make bread in bakery using different ingredients.

- Toast your bread in toaster.

- Mix marshmallow and cream together to make it creamy and sweet

- Choose best food color youd like the most

- Drop all color cream onto toast and mix it well with knife.

- Enjoy your Hot Unicorn Toast with best Rainbow creamy food.

- Take a photo and share with your friends and family.

Download now Unicorn Hot Chocolate and Toast Party game for kids and adults for FREE!! Were happy to hear your opinion to improve our game and features.