Get ready to bake some colorful unicorn cake and make unicorn slush in the Unicorn Cake Baker & Icy Slush game. Get in to kitchen and make unicorn cake and unicorn slush and show your culinary skills.

Bake some fresh hot cake in oven and do some colorful icing in unicorn cake and frozen food unicorn slush.

How To Play:

Use interactive controls to play the game

Use all food processor and kitchen tools

Decorate your foods with Unicorn sprinkles, glitters, candies and more

Intuitive game play for rainbow cake maker game for free

Use fresh fruits like chocolate, caramel, crushed ice and colorful unicorn slush

Features:

A delightful fun food making game with amazing colorful unicorn food.

Make some tasty unicorn rainbow desserts like unicorn cake, rainbow slush and more.

Use kitchen equipment for unicorn chefs like oven, piping bags, spatula, food processor and more.

Bake unicorn birthday cake or galaxy Frappuccino and make some unicorn icy frozen food in your unicorn slush factory.

Crush some ice add fruits like watermelon, lemon, pineapple and avocado with this ice slush making game.

Tons of food materials and decorations like fruits, milk, flour, sugar, butter, eggs and more in this unicorn cake maker free game.

Let your princess girl play with this amazing colorful food making game for i.e. Unicorn Cake Baker & Icy Slush.