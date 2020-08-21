Defeat rival football managers around the world and take your team to the top of the championship by any means necessary!

Underworld Football Manager 2 is a new evolution of the soccer manager genre for 2020, mixing football strategy, tactics, and man management with the dark side of the game bribery, attacks, and vandalism.

Train your new signings into superstars, while building your city into a football empire. But simply putting out your top eleven isnt enough! Youll need to sabotage your rivals intelligently with bribes and attacks on their players and facilities in order to rise above the competition.

Featuring:

NEW Tactical real-time sabotage weapons are limited so pick your battles wisely

NEW Craft incredible equipment to power up your players

NEW and improved Bribery mechanism giving you a hidden advantage

NEW No more player retirement players are yours forever!

NEW buildings and bonuses in your city

Join syndicate clans to form a super team in a cooperative competition

Turn your makeshift team into a squad of superstars

Conquer every league and tournament

Form alliances with players in your league to take down your rivals

Cheat your way to the top in Underworld Football Manager 2!

***UFM 2 is translated into 19 different languages!***

Network connection required.

We're constantly adding new features so let us know what you think at support@underworldfootball.com