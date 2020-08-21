Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Defeat rival football managers around the world and take your team to the top of the championship by any means necessary!
Underworld Football Manager 2 is a new evolution of the soccer manager genre for 2020, mixing football strategy, tactics, and man management with the dark side of the game bribery, attacks, and vandalism.
Train your new signings into superstars, while building your city into a football empire. But simply putting out your top eleven isnt enough! Youll need to sabotage your rivals intelligently with bribes and attacks on their players and facilities in order to rise above the competition.
Featuring:
NEW Tactical real-time sabotage weapons are limited so pick your battles wisely
NEW Craft incredible equipment to power up your players
NEW and improved Bribery mechanism giving you a hidden advantage
NEW No more player retirement players are yours forever!
NEW buildings and bonuses in your city
Join syndicate clans to form a super team in a cooperative competition
Turn your makeshift team into a squad of superstars
Conquer every league and tournament
Form alliances with players in your league to take down your rivals
Cheat your way to the top in Underworld Football Manager 2!
***UFM 2 is translated into 19 different languages!***
Network connection required.
We're constantly adding new features so let us know what you think at support@underworldfootball.com