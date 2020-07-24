After the huge success of our surprise under wraps game here comes another addition to the surprise dolls opening series, winter disco bigger surprise house. Forget surprise eggs for boys and girls & enjoy the biggest surprise box inception full of amazing unboxing experience! Giant surprise within a surprise within an amazing surprise unboxed with this unboxing simulation game. This one of the best surprise hacks game is here with the winter edition surprises for the Christmas.

Game Play & Features:

Unbox 60+ never seen before giant surprises including fluffy pets for the winter with this winter bigger surprise box!

New characters, new water surprises include surprise dolls, winter chalet, winter disco bus and the furniture along with room furniture and surprise fuzzy pets with glitter hair and outfits and swimming pool for the house and a long list.

Includes 60+ amazing surprises in total including 14 exclusive dolls along with glitter fashion and accessories. The doll opening & fluffy pets.

Puzzle solving using the secret codes and eye spy glass and other small brain and logical puzzles has come to another level in this game.

Unlock more than 40 blind bags for an ultimate unboxing game experience. Open the bigger surprise box followed by the 2 in 1 glamper bus & surprise ball pops followed by the blind bag surprise dolls & bubbly surprise house & fuzzy pets that the dolls love to play with.

Satisfy your unbox therapy by completing your doll collection of Outrageous fashion girls & dolls with stunning features, beautiful hairgoals and fierce fashions along with winter disco bigger surprise. Youre almost there! Excited yet?

Make the giant surprise dream house unboxing blind bag surprise. Drive the winter disco glamper fashion camper bus for more fun. Enjoy these biggest collection of amazing surprises including the snow bus for the chilly snow Christmas routine at the surprise chalet house & surprise fluffy pets. Unboxing and toy review had never been this fun. This is a simulation based toy review game in which you can enjoy review simulation in real life. Try to collect surprises in this new bigger surprise box game.