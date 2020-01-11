Are you in search of Islamic events in your area?

Have you encountered a situation where you knew an event was taking place, but didn't know when or where?

Well, we've all been in this situation one time or another.

So we developed an app that helps Muslims stay apprised of all the events in your area!

Each Islamic organization oversees its marketing individually. And getting the word out to the right people can be a challenge!

Flyers, mailings, e-mails --- none are convenient.

And if you miss the Jummah prayer at your local masjid, you're left in the dark about local happenings.

Even if you get to the Jummah, there's a chance the organizer may not be on-hand at your masjid on that particular Jummah.

So the team at Ummah.Events studied the problem in detail.

The solution? An app that connects event organizers and potential attendees like you!

We're in the midst of developing an app that displays the upcoming Islamic events taking place in your area.

This app will be a centralized source for all events.

The app is free to use for Muslim event goers and organizers can add events free of charge too.

There's no registration required to browse local events either!

The user just starts the app, then the app tells you what's happening in your area today, this weekend, next week, next month and beyond.

This app also makes it easy for people and organizations to add event listings.

Users can also change their location and customize settings to see events in other areas --- perfect for when you're travelling.

This app has been created by and for Muslims.

In fact, the app development team also created QuranExplorer.com, NikahExplorer.com and many other Islamic websites for Muslims worldwide!

We believe in keeping a simple yet elegant design, while developing a product that provides great functionality in a user-friendly experience.

Our goal is to establish a large user base, so it's easy for Muslims to find events in their local area.

And organizers won't need to struggle to connect with the local Muslim community. This app will do it all for you!

To learn more about this one of a kind app, just visit http://ummah.events

Remember there is no dot com at the end its just Ummah dot Events