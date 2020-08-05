Join or Sign In

Ume Browser - Fast & Private & Ad Blocker for Android

By Ume Tech Free

Developer's Description

By Ume Tech

Ume Browser is one of the best free web browser for Android devices with Ad blocker, Private Browsing and Data saving.

Main Features:

Ad Blocker

Video Download

Incognito Mode

Screenshot

Offline Web pages

Bookmarks & History

Find In Page

No Image Mode

Download Manager

Ad Blocker

Powerful ad blocking feature that automatically filters ad content during browsing. Help users save traffic, increase battery life, and increase page load speed.

Video Download

easy to download videos on many websites, support multiple formats

Screenshot

Easily save screenshots of web pages and provide graffiti editing

offline web pages

You can save any web pages you like, and you can reopen it even when you are offline.

Incognito Mode

Browse the web pages in privacy mode without leaving any history, completely protecting your privacy

No Image Mode

Supports no picture at all and no picture under WIFI, saving your data traffic without WIFI

Download Manager

With multi-thread download technology, download speed is faster

Help us improve our products:

If you have any questions or suggestions, please contact me via email umesbrowser@gmail.com, We will try our best to solve any problems for you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.5.4

General

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 4.5.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
