Ume Browser is one of the best free web browser for Android devices with Ad blocker, Private Browsing and Data saving.
Main Features:
Ad Blocker
Video Download
Incognito Mode
Screenshot
Offline Web pages
Bookmarks & History
Find In Page
No Image Mode
Download Manager
Powerful ad blocking feature that automatically filters ad content during browsing. Help users save traffic, increase battery life, and increase page load speed.
easy to download videos on many websites, support multiple formats
Easily save screenshots of web pages and provide graffiti editing
You can save any web pages you like, and you can reopen it even when you are offline.
Browse the web pages in privacy mode without leaving any history, completely protecting your privacy
Supports no picture at all and no picture under WIFI, saving your data traffic without WIFI
With multi-thread download technology, download speed is faster
Help us improve our products:
If you have any questions or suggestions, please contact me via email umesbrowser@gmail.com, We will try our best to solve any problems for you.