Ultra Zoom Telescope HD Camera Prank PHOTO & VIDEO for Android

Developer's Description

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS NOT TRUE TELESCOPE OR BINOCULARS CAMERA and it will not provide all features and function as real device provides. It has been made only for entertainment purpose. Our app uses advance algorithm to enhance view capabilities of camera & provide you high quality image & video of zoom object.

Ultra Zoom Telescope HD Camera Prank PHOTO & VIDEO app is the best for easily good zooming. There is no need to carry a big telescope with you. Use optical and digital zoom, it can give you even best zoom. It is an excellent app and be ready to use it. This app uses your phones built-in camera zoom, so effects depends on your camera resolution, and frame rate on the processor. This app can also turn your phone into a good binocular Now you can observe and see object from a very long distance. Zoom of the device camera contingent on your phone hardware so extreme zoom will disagree from phone to phone all smart phone will not have the similar zoom.

DISCLAIMER

The zoom of the smart-device camera depends on your phone hardware so maximum zoom will vary from smart phone to smart phone all smart phones will not have the same zoom, it has been made only for entertainment purpose.

For video recording requires Android version 4.3 and up.

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 2.2.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
