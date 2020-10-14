Join or Sign In

Ultra Zoom Binoculars HQ Camera (Photo & Video) for Android

By fulls Free

Developer's Description

By fulls

The Ultra Zoom Binoculars HQ Camera (Photo & Video) is the professional camera application. Zoom is now available in every new smart-phone, so zoom depends upon the smart-phone. The application provides a brightness progress bar and saturation progress bar through which you can adjust the color and brightness of the camera to shot a better photo and video. The application support photo and video recording mode.

You can also use this application as multiple devices like Microscope, Telescope, Magnifier, Ultra Zoom, Night Camera, and much more with autofocus Flash Light even in the dark places.

Features

- High-Resolution HD Camera

- Gallery and image previewer

- The front camera and Rear Camera

- Sharing the images

Permissions:

We do not get any information about the user:

- storage permission to save or read the images from the gallery.

- Camera permission is required for camera preview.

- Audio permission is used for video mode audio recording

- Billing and Internet Permission: This permission is used for in-app purchases.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0


