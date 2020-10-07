Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Ukrainian Cyborgs Wallpaper & Lock Screen for Android

By Metaxas Kerick Free

Developer's Description

By Metaxas Kerick

Cyborgs did stand! Concrete didn't stand!

242 days Ukrainian cyborgs kept Donetsk airport!

Change your default lock screen and wallpapers with free Ukrainian Cyborgs wallpapers and lock screen.

Ukrainian Cyborgs Wallpaper & Locker looks stunning on any phone! Each time you unlock your mobile you will feel the exquisiteness and uniqueness of this well-designed lock screen. Awesome photos and Wallpapers to personalize your smartphone or tablet.

FEATURES

It have beautiful design for easy to use.

Small application size

Easy to use

Working fast

Change the template lock as you desire

Set your own wallpapers

Customize the display of clock and date

Change colors and fonts with an ease

Support phone, tablet devices.

Improve your phones security

Fully customizable

Ukrainian Cyborgs wallpapers.

Slide To Unlock, it can edit with any text like your name , quotes or any love message.

FREE

This is NEW and modern lock screen for your phone or tablet!

Check out our account for more beautiful lock screens backgrounds !

b>We would appreciate if you rate our lock screen.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now