Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Cyborgs did stand! Concrete didn't stand!
242 days Ukrainian cyborgs kept Donetsk airport!
Change your default lock screen and wallpapers with free Ukrainian Cyborgs wallpapers and lock screen.
Ukrainian Cyborgs Wallpaper & Locker looks stunning on any phone! Each time you unlock your mobile you will feel the exquisiteness and uniqueness of this well-designed lock screen. Awesome photos and Wallpapers to personalize your smartphone or tablet.
FEATURES
It have beautiful design for easy to use.
Small application size
Easy to use
Working fast
Change the template lock as you desire
Set your own wallpapers
Customize the display of clock and date
Change colors and fonts with an ease
Support phone, tablet devices.
Improve your phones security
Fully customizable
Ukrainian Cyborgs wallpapers.
Slide To Unlock, it can edit with any text like your name , quotes or any love message.
FREE
This is NEW and modern lock screen for your phone or tablet!
Check out our account for more beautiful lock screens backgrounds !
b>We would appreciate if you rate our lock screen.