Uganda's Built Heritage for iOS

By The Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda Free

By The Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda

Welcome to the Ugandas Built Heritage app - bringing Ugandas history to life as you walk down the street.

Find out more about Ugandas historical towns and iconic buildings and sites. Plan walking or driving routes, set up alerts to notify you when you pass historical places, build a favourites list, or share your discoveries with your friends online.

This app has been designed by the Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda, with the support of the European Union, as part of the European Union Year of Cultural Heritage 2018.

(This app was created and maintained with the financial support of the European Union. Its contents are the sole responsibility of CCFU (Cross Cultural Foundation of Uganda) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union.)

