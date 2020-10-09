Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
The simplest and most reliable way to listen to your favourite AM, FM and online radio stations with an iPhone or iPad.
Listen to Uganda Radio for free:
Listening to your favourite radio stations
Discovering new music
Staying connected to home while living abroad
Trending music
Specific music genres (Rock, Pop, Jazz, Country, Folk & more)
Live sports
Breaking news
Talk radio
Tune in to your favourite Radio Stations end enjoy listening with this great App.
Download Uganda Radio Today For Free
If you have any questions, please contact us on email: erinalisa1985@gmail.com