For a child, every object is a toy and every interaction an opportunity to learn and explore. Imagine how many such delightful interactions will they have if they had a supermarket full of toys of their own to play in. Presenting Ugas Toy Box a supermarket game where you can let your childs imagination run free and not worry a bit. In this toy shop game, your child joins the funny KinToons gang for a fun-packed adventure. This toy store game has shelves full of surprises waiting for your mischievous little one!

Ugas Toy Box is the ultimate toy store game for a childs curiosity. Made for kids of all ages (girls and boys) and families too. There are no high scores, levels or time limits here, just endless fun. This is a space for safe and free play where kids can be themselves.

Multiple sections to discover:

Cars, trucks, helicopters, GI Joes and more

Dollhouses and castles to build

Play with clay, balloons, blocks, origami or jig-saw puzzles

Arts and crafts have never been more fun

Feed chips, crisps, salads, and more, if you feel hungry

Cakes, slushies, candies and milkshakes to try

A mini music store to rock n roll

Check out the amazing sports section rugby, basketball, football and so much more

Feeling adventurous!? Check out the fishing, camping and surfing gear

P.S. Fun never ends in this virtual toy store!

New things to try each time:

The fun never ends in this toy store game. Just when you think you have seen it all in a section, try again, and you will find something new you never knew before! Aha, the joy of that moment!

Be creative, messy or super clean, this place is yours to rule.

A huge selection of items to choose from and play with. Endless playability at your fingers.

Mix and match to get unique items. You never know what you will find.

Giant scrollable supermarket background and easy controls

