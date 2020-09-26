Join or Sign In

Uga's Toy Box for iOS

By Kinsane Entertainment Free

Developer's Description

By Kinsane Entertainment

For a child, every object is a toy and every interaction an opportunity to learn and explore. Imagine how many such delightful interactions will they have if they had a supermarket full of toys of their own to play in. Presenting Ugas Toy Box a supermarket game where you can let your childs imagination run free and not worry a bit. In this toy shop game, your child joins the funny KinToons gang for a fun-packed adventure. This toy store game has shelves full of surprises waiting for your mischievous little one!

Ugas Toy Box is the ultimate toy store game for a childs curiosity. Made for kids of all ages (girls and boys) and families too. There are no high scores, levels or time limits here, just endless fun. This is a space for safe and free play where kids can be themselves.

Multiple sections to discover:

Cars, trucks, helicopters, GI Joes and more

Dollhouses and castles to build

Play with clay, balloons, blocks, origami or jig-saw puzzles

Arts and crafts have never been more fun

Feed chips, crisps, salads, and more, if you feel hungry

Cakes, slushies, candies and milkshakes to try

A mini music store to rock n roll

Check out the amazing sports section rugby, basketball, football and so much more

Feeling adventurous!? Check out the fishing, camping and surfing gear

P.S. Fun never ends in this virtual toy store!

New things to try each time:

The fun never ends in this toy store game. Just when you think you have seen it all in a section, try again, and you will find something new you never knew before! Aha, the joy of that moment!

Be creative, messy or super clean, this place is yours to rule.

A huge selection of items to choose from and play with. Endless playability at your fingers.

Mix and match to get unique items. You never know what you will find.

Giant scrollable supermarket background and easy controls

Privacy Policy-

Please note that this app has advertising. If you do not want to see ads, you have an option to pay to remove ads within this app and have an ads-free experience. In case you decide to continue with ads, please know that our Ad Partners are fully COPPA and GDPR compliant. If you do not want to receive Targeted Ads on your mobile Device, your mobile Device may give you the option to opt-out of receiving Ads on all apps on your Device. Please refer our Privacy Policy document here for further details- https://kinsane.com/privacy-policy

About Kinsane-

Kinsane Entertainment, Inc., a global digital entertainment and education company focused on 2 to 11-year-old kids. The company creates and distributes high-quality videos and games where fun, captivating characters become iconic brands. Kinsanes philosophy is to create content that is entertaining for both kids and their parents.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

