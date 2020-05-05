Join or Sign In

Udyog | App | India's B2B Trading Platform for Android

By udyogapp Free

Developer's Description

By udyogapp

Udyog is a B2B platform & designed for small & medium businesses in India. Udyog helps to provide a single platform to buy your goods to all over India by manufacturers in a higher margin. Our orders are shipped right to your store to your shop. In the beginning only selected sellers provide their products with us.

It's easy to use this app:

* Select your category or Products.

* Buy the product which you have requirement.

* Different modes of payment available.

* Delivered though smooth logistics.

* Grow your business with order new trends on the market.

Security

Our new policies make sure that both buyers and sellers are protected against disputes and unfair business practices.

Discover

Almost all person/buyers somewhere attached with Udyog. So, all people in India be part of Udyog & The seller starting capital of India that's Delhi.

Build Business Network

Add businesses to connections, follow their catalogue by getting personalized notifications every time they come up with new inventories and get special discounted prices from these connections!

BUY & SELL

You can purchase any products that's available on app or you can raise a requirement also. Udyog provides quick services with safe payment modes.

Products

Men Garments, Women Garments, Kids Garments in Western Wear, Ethnic Wear, Sportswear, Sleepwear, Party Wear, Winter Wear

Packaging materials - Corrugated Boxes, Packaging Tapes, Packaging Bags, Protective Materials, Corrugated Rolls & Sheets, Shipping Bags

Fashion Accessories - Ties, Caps, Bags and Wallets, Scarves, Belts and buckles, Dupatta, Sunglasses, Cufflinks and Handkerchiefs, Neckwear, Headwear

Bags and Luggage - Trolley, Duffle bags, Office bags, School Bags, Leather Bags, Backpacks

Udyog App keeps introducing new wholesale product categories. stay Continue for the future!

GROW

Udyog is a platform where retailers can buy a product & make a network for manufacturers for next generation business. On this platform we make brand Indian to globally.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.7

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 3.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 0
