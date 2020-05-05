Sign in to add and modify your software
Udyog is a B2B platform & designed for small & medium businesses in India. Udyog helps to provide a single platform to buy your goods to all over India by manufacturers in a higher margin. Our orders are shipped right to your store to your shop. In the beginning only selected sellers provide their products with us.
It's easy to use this app:
* Select your category or Products.
* Buy the product which you have requirement.
* Different modes of payment available.
* Delivered though smooth logistics.
* Grow your business with order new trends on the market.
Security
Our new policies make sure that both buyers and sellers are protected against disputes and unfair business practices.
Discover
Almost all person/buyers somewhere attached with Udyog. So, all people in India be part of Udyog & The seller starting capital of India that's Delhi.
Build Business Network
Add businesses to connections, follow their catalogue by getting personalized notifications every time they come up with new inventories and get special discounted prices from these connections!
BUY & SELL
You can purchase any products that's available on app or you can raise a requirement also. Udyog provides quick services with safe payment modes.
Products
Men Garments, Women Garments, Kids Garments in Western Wear, Ethnic Wear, Sportswear, Sleepwear, Party Wear, Winter Wear
Packaging materials - Corrugated Boxes, Packaging Tapes, Packaging Bags, Protective Materials, Corrugated Rolls & Sheets, Shipping Bags
Fashion Accessories - Ties, Caps, Bags and Wallets, Scarves, Belts and buckles, Dupatta, Sunglasses, Cufflinks and Handkerchiefs, Neckwear, Headwear
Bags and Luggage - Trolley, Duffle bags, Office bags, School Bags, Leather Bags, Backpacks
Udyog App keeps introducing new wholesale product categories. stay Continue for the future!
GROW
Udyog is a platform where retailers can buy a product & make a network for manufacturers for next generation business. On this platform we make brand Indian to globally.