Alone in space and time. Lost in a weird multidimensional world. Looking for something. Everywhere and nowhere at the same time. Help Ubi solve the puzzle.

Play the beginning of Ubi's Dimensions for free. The full game with 50 handcrafted levels is available as a separate in-app purchase or as an ad-supported experience.

Ubi's Dimensions is a beautiful three-dimensional puzzle game where you will defy gravity and help Ubi to get through puzzling levels. Explore the rotating world and challenge your three-dimensional thinking. Discover what is hidden and solve the mystery.

Controls:

Swipe or tap with one finger to move.

Rotate and zoom the camera with two fingers.

Three fingers tap to quickly undo.

Credits:

Timi Koponen - Game Design, Art and Code

Milos Novak - Sound Design and Music

Visit our website or like us on social media to follow Ubi's future adventures!

www.ubisdimensions.com

www.facebook.com/ubisdimensions

www.twitter.com/ubisdimensions