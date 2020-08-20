Join or Sign In

Uber-Counter | Tally counter for Android

By Tally Counter Free

Developer's Description

By Tally Counter

Uber-Counter is a tally counter plus much much more.

You can count game scores, gym visits, coffee cups or anything else you need to keep record of.

The most important features are:

flexible customization of the tally counters

build-in data analysis

sharing results

counting as a team

With its analytic features Uber-Counter can also be used professionally in marketing, education, research projects and technical surveys. Usage examples include: counting people for marketing research, counting vehicles in a traffic, carrying out wildlife surveys, council surveys and many other projects.

Uber-Counter provides several modes of counting - you can have several tally counters on the screen at once and have multiple counters organized in separate projects.

Uber-Counter also supports Calendar for keeping records of activities on specific days in the past.

Uber-Counter is the only tally counter that collects all the counts you have made and provides comprehensive reports like:

pie chart

map with locations of the counts

chart by hour of the day

chart by week/month

complete history of details for each count made

general summary chart

drill-down functionality on every chart

data export to 4 different formats

Counting features:

counting individually or in a distributed team of people

sharing results

calendar for counting days

single tally counter

matrix of tally counters

assigning icons to counters

counting using volume buttons of the phone

counting using gestures without looking on the screen

touch-less counting (by waving a hand in front of the phone, e.g. when knitting)

Usages: tally counter, council survey, marketing research, wildlife survey, population survey, pray counter, people counter, birds counting, click counter, hand counter, digital counter, card counter, cigarette counter, beer counter, knitting counter.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.507

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 1.0.507

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
