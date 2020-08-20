Sign in to add and modify your software
Uber-Counter is a tally counter plus much much more.
You can count game scores, gym visits, coffee cups or anything else you need to keep record of.
The most important features are:
flexible customization of the tally counters
build-in data analysis
sharing results
counting as a team
With its analytic features Uber-Counter can also be used professionally in marketing, education, research projects and technical surveys. Usage examples include: counting people for marketing research, counting vehicles in a traffic, carrying out wildlife surveys, council surveys and many other projects.
Uber-Counter provides several modes of counting - you can have several tally counters on the screen at once and have multiple counters organized in separate projects.
Uber-Counter also supports Calendar for keeping records of activities on specific days in the past.
Uber-Counter is the only tally counter that collects all the counts you have made and provides comprehensive reports like:
pie chart
map with locations of the counts
chart by hour of the day
chart by week/month
complete history of details for each count made
general summary chart
drill-down functionality on every chart
data export to 4 different formats
Counting features:
counting individually or in a distributed team of people
calendar for counting days
single tally counter
matrix of tally counters
assigning icons to counters
counting using volume buttons of the phone
counting using gestures without looking on the screen
touch-less counting (by waving a hand in front of the phone, e.g. when knitting)
Usages: tally counter, council survey, marketing research, wildlife survey, population survey, pray counter, people counter, birds counting, click counter, hand counter, digital counter, card counter, cigarette counter, beer counter, knitting counter.