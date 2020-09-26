Driving far, be free. Or running, or stop, enjoy the simple and peace in the bottom of the heart.

UUAID is a real-time OBD vechile diagnostics wizard.

Via the WIFI module of the OBD device, UUAID can communicate with your cars ECU,

then analyze the dynamic data change, detect vehicle health status and monitor the DTCs,

provide drivers safety driving, real-time vehicle health check and a easy way to know your cars signal language.

Here UUAID can serve:

1. Real-time vehicle driving status

. Important data stream fetch

. Gauges

. DTC detecting

. Driving behavior protection for more safety driving

2. Driver guardian

. Real-time driving behavior monitoring, alarm when bad driving happens

. 8 driving protection: speeding, low voltage, high ETC, high RPM, sudden acceleraion, hard brake, fatigure driving, idling

3. DTCs Base

. DTCs seriousness

. DTCs system

. Possible causes

. Possible resolution

. Thousands of DTCs records, support standard OBDII and 20 specific defined.

4. Vehicle detector

. Any where any time, you can check your vehicle via WIFI

. Vehicle health status analyse

. DTCs detection, fetch store/pending fault

. Clear sofe fault

Standard hardware:

UUAID is free for you if you brought the OBD device IDD-211W.

CASTEL has the final right to construe.

Hardware purchase:

Contact: Ava (0755-86156349, 9:00AM - 18:00PM, MON - FRI)

Email: marketing_wx@sinocastel.com

Taobao shophttp://shop72932129.taobao.com/?spm=0.0.0.202.JbSMeo