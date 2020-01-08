X

UTC Telecom & Technology 2019 for iOS

By Utilities Technology Council Free

Developer's Description

By Utilities Technology Council

The UTC Telecom & Technology Conference is your opportunity to join thousands of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) professionals and technology partners. Each day is filled with opportunities to learn from global experts who arent solely talking about modernizing utilities theyre putting it to work. Youll have opportunities to learn at pre-conference training, workshops, round-tables, summits, three days of education covering all aspects of the ICT industry and build powerful professional resources in the exhibit hall.

UTC Telecom & Technology 2019 offers education and training opportunities in a wide range of topics with Continuing Education Credits (CEUs) offered for all sessions listed on the UTC University program. Covering every topic from Analytics to Telecom, our eight tracks provide a platform for industry thought leaders and subject experts to deliver up-to-date, important industry trends and information. Join us in Fort Worth for a week of education, networking, demonstrations and even a little fun!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping