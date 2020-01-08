The UTC Telecom & Technology Conference is your opportunity to join thousands of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) professionals and technology partners. Each day is filled with opportunities to learn from global experts who arent solely talking about modernizing utilities theyre putting it to work. Youll have opportunities to learn at pre-conference training, workshops, round-tables, summits, three days of education covering all aspects of the ICT industry and build powerful professional resources in the exhibit hall.

UTC Telecom & Technology 2019 offers education and training opportunities in a wide range of topics with Continuing Education Credits (CEUs) offered for all sessions listed on the UTC University program. Covering every topic from Analytics to Telecom, our eight tracks provide a platform for industry thought leaders and subject experts to deliver up-to-date, important industry trends and information. Join us in Fort Worth for a week of education, networking, demonstrations and even a little fun!