Create your own travel map marking states & counties of USA where you've been!

The app is user friendlyand allows you to:

- mark visited states & counties

- create categories: visited, wish to visit, etc

- track world heritage

- keep the travel stats

- pin pictures and notes for visited places

- sync with the iCloud and Dropbox to restore and access the data from new devices

- share your own travel map via different social media

Send your feedback toe-mail: iosradetel@gmail.com