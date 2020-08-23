Sign in to add and modify your software
Create your own travel map marking states & counties of USA where you've been!
The app is user friendlyand allows you to:
- mark visited states & counties
- create categories: visited, wish to visit, etc
- track world heritage
- keep the travel stats
- pin pictures and notes for visited places
- sync with the iCloud and Dropbox to restore and access the data from new devices
- share your own travel map via different social media
Send your feedback toe-mail: iosradetel@gmail.com