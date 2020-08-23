Join or Sign In

USA Travel: I've Been in US for iOS

By Sergei Shpygar Free

Developer's Description

By Sergei Shpygar

Create your own travel map marking states & counties of USA where you've been!

The app is user friendlyand allows you to:

- mark visited states & counties

- create categories: visited, wish to visit, etc

- track world heritage

- keep the travel stats

- pin pictures and notes for visited places

- sync with the iCloud and Dropbox to restore and access the data from new devices

- share your own travel map via different social media

Send your feedback toe-mail: iosradetel@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.10

General

Release August 23, 2020
Date Added August 23, 2020
Version 1.0.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

