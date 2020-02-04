US States and Capitals, also contains Flag, State animal & Birds of each state, Other Major Cities, Point of Interest, state abbreviation, Border information and colorful Map as animated flash cards along with State and Capital Information.

All 50 States and capitals Flash cards are animated, The Cute Animation shows the state image and where it belongs with in USA.

For User convenient, the List of states and Union Territories are provided in tabular format to access them individually.

This Cool app also contains, Quiz and Games.

Entertain yourself while learning the Capitals and states and their information.

There are Quiz for,

* Finding the Capital from the State Image.

* Finding the State Image from name of the Capital.

We bet, the Capital Match and State Image Memory Games keep the user engaged and entertained for sure!!!

Cool USA Map with border information.

Cool Music keeps the user engaged with app all the time.

In the Setting Page user can able to set up,

* Flash Cards Auto Mode.

* Flash Cards Shuffle Mode.

* Control speed of flash card transition

* Control Music and Transition sound.

Have Fun & Enjoy!!!