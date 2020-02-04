X

USA States & Capitals. 4 Type of Quiz & Games!!! for iOS

By VANNALA MOBILE APPS Pvt. Ltd Free

Developer's Description

By VANNALA MOBILE APPS Pvt. Ltd

US States and Capitals, also contains Flag, State animal & Birds of each state, Other Major Cities, Point of Interest, state abbreviation, Border information and colorful Map as animated flash cards along with State and Capital Information.

All 50 States and capitals Flash cards are animated, The Cute Animation shows the state image and where it belongs with in USA.

For User convenient, the List of states and Union Territories are provided in tabular format to access them individually.

This Cool app also contains, Quiz and Games.

Entertain yourself while learning the Capitals and states and their information.

There are Quiz for,

* Finding the Capital from the State Image.

* Finding the State Image from name of the Capital.

We bet, the Capital Match and State Image Memory Games keep the user engaged and entertained for sure!!!

Cool USA Map with border information.

Cool Music keeps the user engaged with app all the time.

In the Setting Page user can able to set up,

* Flash Cards Auto Mode.

* Flash Cards Shuffle Mode.

* Control speed of flash card transition

* Control Music and Transition sound.

Have Fun & Enjoy!!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 4, 2020
Date Added February 4, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping