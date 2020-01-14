It doesn't matter if your reservations were booked over the phone, on-line or via your mobile device, USA Limo & Car Service app allows you to manage all your ground transportation needs right from your phone or tablet.
Key features include:
Easy reservations for now or future travel
GPS based, recent addresses used or Airport reservations
Book for yourself or others
Easy edit or cancellation of reservations
Instant status updates
Driver location and ETA
Corporate and personal payment management
And much more...
