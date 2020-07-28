Join or Sign In

USA Fried Chicken & Pizza for iOS

By Arif Khan Free

Developer's Description

By Arif Khan

Congratulations - you found our USA Fried Chicken & Pizza in Bridgwater App!

Once downloaded it will enable you to order food from our extensive menu.

You will receive emails throughout the order process - 1) when your order has been successfully submitted, 2) when your order has been acknowledged by our team, and 3) when your order is ready for collection or is on its way to be delivered.

Useful features include:

Extensive menu

Optional extras

Repeat order functionality

Delivery distance auto-check

Pay by card

Select to pay by cash on delivery / collection

Loyalty Rewards Scheme

Other helpful information includes GPS directions, opening times and contact details.

We hope you enjoy using our App, please let us know what you think by leaving a review below or popping in to have a chat!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

