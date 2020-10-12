Join or Sign In

US Election 2020 - Election Results & Latest Polls for Android

By Selfappdeveloper Free

Developer's Description

By Selfappdeveloper

Stay updated with the latest polling results and everything about US Election 2020 app. This is an innovative app that brings the polling results for you till the election day. This app does not support or endorse any candidate or political party.

* 2020 Presidential Election Map

* 2020 Latest Election Polls

* Battlegrounds: Trump vs. Biden

* Trump Job Approval

* 2020 Democratic Primary Polls

* Latest News

* 2020 Latest Senate Election Polls

* Candidate Bio Section Added

* 2020 Senate Election Map

* 2020 House Election Map

Sources of the information:

Map source from - 270toWin.com

Pollster - Morning Consult, Mason-Dixon, CNBC/Change Research, Hendrix College, PPIC, Global Strategy Group, Quinnipiac, Gonzales Research, Public Policy, Selzer & Company, Civiqs, Emerson College, Millsaps College, Remington Research, Montana State U., Fox News, Anzalone Liszt Grove, St. Anselm College, Rutgers-Eagleton, Siena College, DFM Research, Amber Integrated, Vanderbilt University, Y2 Analytics, Roanoke College, WPA Intelligence, Data for Progress, Swayable, The Economist/YouGov, CNN | Univ. of NH, Fairleigh Dickinson, Yahoo/YouGov, Trafalgar Group, Marquette Law, Real Clear Politics.

Disclaimer: By downloading, accessing or using US Election 2020 Mobile App or any page of this app, you signify your assent to this disclaimer. The contents of this app, including without limitation, all data, information, text, graphics, links and other materials are provided as a convenience to our app users and are meant to be used for informational purposes only. We do not do not represent the government entity and will not be responsible for decisions taken by the reader based solely on the information provided in this app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

