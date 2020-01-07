X

US Army Training Boot Camp & SWAT Mission for iOS

By Ahsan Fazal Free

Developer's Description

Always wanted to wear a uniform and be a part of the armed forces? Well it doesnt come as easy as that. You have to go through an extensive military training course in the best military academy to prove yourself worthy of being an army commando.

After the success of US Army Combat Training School, US Army Combat Training Game is here for your army basic training course in this boot camp, supervised by the most skilled training coach to make you a US army special forces agent. Not everybody has got the aptitude to be in a military training school, as it takes a lot to be amongst the prestigious armed forces. In this army training, you have to undergo various survival mission tasks to prepare you best to be an army national guard.

This military school will prepare you to perform an army stealth mission and to plan a successful army operation with its army basic training assault course. This survival training is going to take you at your best. Its time you prove yourself capable of holding the guns and the responsibility! Excel at the combat training missions and tasks at hand and earn yourself respect to be a national hero.

Way to go!! To experience the hardships and enthrallment of the best war training institute, download this game now!

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
