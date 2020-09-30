Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2020 for Android

By Railinfo Free

Developer's Description

By Railinfo

Download this App for 'UP Board High School and Intermediate Exam Result 2020'.

App Useful for following titles:

You Can Check here Your matriculation & Intermediate result here of uttar pradesh (UP Board )

You have must valid roll no For Checking result .

Uttar Pradesh 10th & 12th Class Result declare very soon please check this app regularly .

You can access the Uttar Pradesh Board Examination from our application. Uttar Pradesh Board Examination - Class 10 and 12th Examination Results 2020 - instantly from this mobile application, keep a screenshote of your marksheet, share it with your friends & family using the Social Media etc

Note: UP Board Result App 2020 is not a official app of UP Board. This app contains only the Web-view system, in which we display the Website into app. So, If any error you face, regarding UP Results 2020 Please contact to your respective ones or website Owner.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now