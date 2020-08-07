Join or Sign In

UNKNOWN PIXEL`S SQUAD for Android

By Super Games Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Super Games Studio

UNKNOWN PIXEL`S SQUAD is a multiplayer first person shooter in pixels style.

Now you can use realystics weapons in pixel world! Play a fascinating dynamic first-person shooter online with friends and other players online. Gather with friends in your team, create a clan and win together in dynamic battles.

- A variety of game modes

- Play with friends in squad game mode up to 3 players!

- Huge arsenal of various realystic weapons!

- Many weapon skins

- Customize your pixel character and weapons!

- A lot of absolutely different maps.

- Awesome HD pixel graphics.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
