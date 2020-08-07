Sign in to add and modify your software
UNKNOWN PIXEL`S SQUAD is a multiplayer first person shooter in pixels style.
Now you can use realystics weapons in pixel world! Play a fascinating dynamic first-person shooter online with friends and other players online. Gather with friends in your team, create a clan and win together in dynamic battles.
- A variety of game modes
- Play with friends in squad game mode up to 3 players!
- Huge arsenal of various realystic weapons!
- Many weapon skins
- Customize your pixel character and weapons!
- A lot of absolutely different maps.
- Awesome HD pixel graphics.
