UNKNOWN PIXEL`S SQUAD is a multiplayer first person shooter in pixels style.

Now you can use realystics weapons in pixel world! Play a fascinating dynamic first-person shooter online with friends and other players online. Gather with friends in your team, create a clan and win together in dynamic battles.

- A variety of game modes

- Play with friends in squad game mode up to 3 players!

- Huge arsenal of various realystic weapons!

- Many weapon skins

- Customize your pixel character and weapons!

- A lot of absolutely different maps.

- Awesome HD pixel graphics.

