At UNC REX Healthcare, we are dedicated to helping you have the best birth experience possible. That starts with a healthy and informed pregnancy journey. Before you even enter our hospital to deliver, this app will guide you in the areas of having a healthy pregnancy, what to expect during your delivery at UNC REX, breastfeeding information, and proper care for both mom and baby.
Topics Include:
Healthy Pregnancy
Labor & Birth
Postpartum Care
Breastfeeding
Newborn Care
Special Features:
Week-by-Week Updates and Push Notifications
Animations & Videos
Appointment Tracker
Contraction Timer
Journal