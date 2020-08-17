Join or Sign In

UNC REX Pregnancy & Baby for Android

By Rex Healthcare Free

Developer's Description

By Rex Healthcare

At UNC REX Healthcare, we are dedicated to helping you have the best birth experience possible. That starts with a healthy and informed pregnancy journey. Before you even enter our hospital to deliver, this app will guide you in the areas of having a healthy pregnancy, what to expect during your delivery at UNC REX, breastfeeding information, and proper care for both mom and baby.

Topics Include:

Healthy Pregnancy

Labor & Birth

Postpartum Care

Breastfeeding

Newborn Care

Special Features:

Week-by-Week Updates and Push Notifications

Animations & Videos

Appointment Tracker

Contraction Timer

Journal

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.4

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 2.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
