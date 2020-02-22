About this app

Simple. Personal. Secure. Faster. Global

UME is a free social communication and learning app which is available for all the smartphones

including android and others. UME can be used using internet connection from your mobile

phone (4G, 3G, 2G or Wi-Fi which one is easily available). You can send messages, send voice

messages, documents, pictures, videos. You can also search people from 236 countries, chat in

58 different languages with instant language translation of every message to avoid un-interrupted

chat with your friends and family members.

You can also search people from a vast list of activities to find people that have common interest

in them. If you want to find people like you then this is a perfect app for you.

Why use UME ?

NO FEES: UME is a free app which uses your mobiles internet (4G, 3G or Wi-Fi which one is

available). It allows you to text, send audios and videos to your loved ones. It allows people

from different countries and cultures to chat in their native languages to remove the language

barrier which is a huge constraint in getting people closer to each other.

NO INTERNATIONAL CHARGES: there is no extra charge to chat with your international

friends or family members. In fact UME has made this thing much easier by introducing instant

message translator.

MULTIMEDIA: send and receive voice messages, documents, videos, pictures and know about

nearby friends.

EASY TO INSTALL: with a single install button you can install UME without filling additional

forms.

NO NEED TO MAKE AN ACCOUNT: to use UME you dont need to make a separate

account and remember the username and password separately. UME allows you its access with

your phone number which is more comfortable and easy.

CONNECTS WITH YOUR PHONE CONTACTS: UME connects quickly with the contacts

list in your mobile phone and shows all contacts which have an UME account so that you may

contact them quickly on UME.

OFFLINE: UME allows you to read offline messages. Even if you are not logged in UME will

keep your messages alive and keep them save for you to read it later whenever you are logged in

again.

MUCH MORE: there are much more functions in UME like you can share your location, see

your nearby friends, send and receive messages in 103different languages and can translate in 58

languages, set custom wallpapers, profile pictures , notification sound and much more.