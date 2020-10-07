Join or Sign In

UKRAINE NEWS - UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS & LOCAL NEWS for Android

By Technophile - News Free

Developer's Description

By Technophile - News

WELCOME TO UKRAINE NEWS - UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS & LOCAL NEWS

UKRAINE News apps will provide the latest news from leading newspapers of UKRAINE.

Stay updated with everything that matters in UKRAINE we get breaking news on customized topics

Top headlines, Newspapers, Sports, Technology, politics, business, Movies, entertainment, and world.

Here you can choose the top UKRAINE newspapers and get the latest happenings around the world in the palm of your hand free of charge.

Want to keep up to date with what happens in UKRAINE and use as little time as possible, This is the UKRAINE News app what you need YOU CAN GET EASILY UKRAINE LIVE NEWS, UKRAINE BREAKING NEWS, UKRAINE LOCAL NEWS WITH UNLIMITED NEWSPAPER & CHANNELS.

News Source

112 UA 112

Ukraine 24 24

UATV

News One

5 Kanal 5

KRT

Karavan TV TV

All about accounting

DELO

Delovaya Stolitsa

Den

Ekspres

Ukrainianwall

We will provide UKRAINE Newspaper, RSS feeds, LIVE NEWS, etc.

Please provide your feedback for any improvements/suggestions.

Disclaimer: UKRAINE News App does not own the news content. This app most of the data from the given sources and formats it to show the latest news.

This application is prepared to include Aggregation of leading publications to open in a Web browser for quick access in one place, and Link to source directly. Do not copy any content or customization. If you want to add or remove any link please reach us via mail info@technophilee.com we will try our level best to fix any kind of issue as soon as possible.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
