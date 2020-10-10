UK Heart FM London 106.2 live, is the unofficial APP to listen to UK Heart FM London 106.2 live, your favorite station, this APP is a fluid alternative, easy to install and use. You can listen to UK BBC Radio 1Xtra Live, while doing another activity such as using Whatsapp, Instagram or Facebook, without interrupting the transmission.

On air since 1994, UK Heart FM London 106.2 live is a radio network of 21 radio stations operated by Radio Global. It broadcasts both network and local programming. Some of its notable current presenters are Emma Bunton, Jason King, Toby Anstis and Mark Wright, among many others.

UK Heart FM London 106.2 live is a regional radio station owned and operated by Global Radio that belongs to the Heart network.

The station's local programming is produced and broadcast from Heart's Leicester Square studios and all networked programming originates from Global Radio's London headquarters.

The station plays Hot AC music and is available on FM, DAB digital radio in London, and across the UK on Freesat, Sky, Freeview, TalkTalk TV and Virgin Media. It is also available on MXR regional DAB multiplexes in the North West, North East, the Severn Estuary and Yorkshire, as well as on Switch Digital in central Scotland.

With star presenters and huge cash competitions, Heart turns up the feel good with the biggest songs from the 90s, 00s and now.

