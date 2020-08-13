Join or Sign In

UGC NET COMMERCE 2020 PAPER-2 (NET/SET/JRF) IN ENG for Android

By Walia Education Software Free

Developer's Description

By Walia Education Software

In This App We have Provide (2012) to (2020) UGC NTA NET or JRF Commerce Paper 2 Question With Answer in English , This app designed for UGC NTA NET or JRF Commerce student over INDIA......

We Provide This Service Without Any Cost.

This App Also Useful For Upcoming Exam UGC NET 2020 For UGC Commerce Student

First Time Data ( Internet) required to use this application , After Upload app data you can use this application offline mode ( Without Internet ) also.

Answer Show Ans Hide Option In All Solved Papers.

We have added Solved previous year question papers with solution for Ugc Commerce Paper -2 Ugc Net Preparation, as per below mention:-

COMMERCE 2012 DECEMBER PAPER II

COMMERCE 2012 JUNE PAPER II

COMMERCE 2013 DECEMBER PAPER II

COMMERCE 2013 JUNE PAPER II

COMMERCE 2014 DECEMBER PAPER II

COMMERCE 2014 JUNE PAPER II

COMMERCE 2015 DECEMBER PAPER II

COMMERCE 2015 JUNE PAPER II

COMMERCE 2016 AUGUST PAPER II

COMMERCE 2016 JULY PAPER II

COMMERCE 2017 JANUARY PAPER II

COMMERCE 2017 NOVEMBER PAPER II

COMMERCE 2018 JULY PAPER II

COMMERCE 2018 DECEMBER PAPER II

COMMERCE 2019 JUNE PAPER II

For Any Suggestion and Query Write Us on.

waliaappdeveloper@gmail.com

What's new in version 2.7.2

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 2.7.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
