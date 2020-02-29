Aliens they are real and mostly friendly! Enjoy the awesome animated sticker pack from outer space with aliens, monsters, UFOs and robots. All of the 30 stickers are lovely illustrated and animated.

I really enjoyed designing and animating this sticker pack and i hope you like it!

The sticker pack includes 30 animated stickers:

- Angry creature

- Aliens can have bad days too

- Space bunny

- My Coffee is too hot

- Aliens and cows

- Cry

- Party at Area 51

- Attacking Earth

- The birth

- Roll your eyes

- Two fish in a tank and a fish

- Flower attack

- A gift from outer space

- Nailed it!

- Hula hoop with Saturns rings

- Love

- On the Moon

- The portal

- Pulpo

- Happy roll

- Sad roll

- Scanbot - The robot

- Chickenhearted alien

- Spacecat

- Show me your tongue

- Chat Attack I

- Chat Attack II

- Just smile and wave

- Alien weirdo

- Deppenzepter

You can peel and place the animated stickers on almost anything in your iMessage conversation.

Simply drag the sticker from the tray at the bottom of the screen onto a message bubble, a photo or even other stickers.

You can also rotate and scale the sticker with a second finger before release.

For help, support and more stickers:

https://benkelmann.de

https://twitter.com/benkelmann