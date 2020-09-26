The UCT:StopWatch is a stopwatch to be used during practice. Using it the coach can:

- get the times of multiple athletes arriving shortly after each other

- assign the times to your individual athletes

- assign a distance to the heat

- assing an intensity to the heat

- store the heats results permanently

- operate up to four independently configured and running stopwatches

- filter the database of the heat results by: Date and date-range/ distances/ intensities/ athletes

- export the filtered results for processing with other spreadsheet tools

- switch between left- and right-handed operation

UCT: StopWatch was designed with track & field in mind, but it can be useful in many sports where runs are done over different distances at different intensities.

There are several examples of how to use UCT:StopWatch on our support page.

UCT:StopWatch runs on all iPhones with iOS 11 or later.