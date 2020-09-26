Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
The UCT:StopWatch is a stopwatch to be used during practice. Using it the coach can:
- get the times of multiple athletes arriving shortly after each other
- assign the times to your individual athletes
- assign a distance to the heat
- assing an intensity to the heat
- store the heats results permanently
- operate up to four independently configured and running stopwatches
- filter the database of the heat results by: Date and date-range/ distances/ intensities/ athletes
- export the filtered results for processing with other spreadsheet tools
- switch between left- and right-handed operation
UCT: StopWatch was designed with track & field in mind, but it can be useful in many sports where runs are done over different distances at different intensities.
There are several examples of how to use UCT:StopWatch on our support page.
UCT:StopWatch runs on all iPhones with iOS 11 or later.