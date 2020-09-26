Join or Sign In

UCT:StopWatch for iOS

By Michael Portz $0.99

Developer's Description

By Michael Portz

The UCT:StopWatch is a stopwatch to be used during practice. Using it the coach can:

- get the times of multiple athletes arriving shortly after each other

- assign the times to your individual athletes

- assign a distance to the heat

- assing an intensity to the heat

- store the heats results permanently

- operate up to four independently configured and running stopwatches

- filter the database of the heat results by: Date and date-range/ distances/ intensities/ athletes

- export the filtered results for processing with other spreadsheet tools

- switch between left- and right-handed operation

UCT: StopWatch was designed with track & field in mind, but it can be useful in many sports where runs are done over different distances at different intensities.

There are several examples of how to use UCT:StopWatch on our support page.

UCT:StopWatch runs on all iPhones with iOS 11 or later.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
